Israel-China air cargo up 169 pct in 1st 5 months of 2021

The volume of air cargo between Israel and China in both directions rose by about 169 percent in the first five months of 2021, said the Israel Airports Authority (IAA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The weight of air cargo between the two countries handled at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport totaled 16,564 tons in January-May this year, compared with 6,153 tons in the same period of 2020, the IAA said in a report.

The air cargo on the Israel-China routes accounted for 13.27 percent of the total cargo handled at the airport in January-May of 2021, compared with 6.64 percent in the same period of 2020, it said.

A total of 13,735 tons of the air cargo between the two countries this year was transported from China to Israel, up by 142.8 percent from 5,656 tons in the same period of 2020.