Israeli President urges to halt judicial reform process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as members of the government and the coalition, to halt judicial reform process, Trend reports citing the Twitter post of the President.

According to him, security, the economy, society - all are threatened.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the responsibility entrusted to us, I call on you to immediately stop the legislative process.

I appeal to the heads of all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to put the citizens of the country above all else, and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay. Come to your senses now! This is not a political moment, this is a moment for leadership and responsibility," he wrote.

On Sunday, Netanyahu announced his decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Galant. After this, mass protests began in several Israeli cities.