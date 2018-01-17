Agent says World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired

17 January 2018 01:33 (UTC+04:00)

The brother and agent of 2005 Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho says the former Brazil and Barcelona playmaker has retired from football, The Washington Post reported.

Roberto Assis told Brazilian outlets on Tuesday that his brother’s career as a professional footballer “is over.”

Assis said that farewell matches for the 37-year-old Ronaldinho are likely to be scheduled after the World Cup in Russia, which ends July 15.

Last July, Ronaldinho said on the sidelines of a friendly in Chechnya that was he was “too old” to return to action.

His last professional match was in 2015 for Brazil’s Fluminense.

His decorated career includes one World Cup title (2002), one Champions League victory with Barcelona (2006) and the Ballon d’Or.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

