Counterterrorism operation regime introduced in Russia's Dagestan

A counterterrorism operation regime has been introduced in the Tsumadinsky District of Russia's Dagestan Republic, a spokesman for the operation headquarters told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The counterterrorism operation regime was declared in some areas of the Tsumadinsky District, including the settlements of Kvanada and Gimerso, from 4:15 a.m. Moscow time [01:15 GMT],” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, searches for the gunmen and their accomplices are underway.

Two months ago, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported that a criminal with links to the Daesh terror group was neutralized during a counterterrorist operation in Russia's southern Republic of Dagestan.

