Trade turnover between Turkey and Iran up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

The trade turnover between Turkey and Iran increased by $131.4 million in June 2021 compared to June 2020, amounting to $400 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .

"Turkey’s export volume to Iran amounted to $212 million while import volume from this country - $188 million in June 2021," the ministry said.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $968.3 million from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $2.04 billion.

"Turkey’s export volume to Iran reached $999 million while import volume from this country - $1.05 million during the reporting period," the ministry said.