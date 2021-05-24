Joint media platform shows its importance during second Karabakh war - REAL TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The joint media platform has shown its importance during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, head of REAL TV, journalist Mirshahin Aghayev said.

Aghayev made the remark at the presentation of the TURKIC.World first digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 24.

Wishing the project good luck, the head of REAL TV reminded the words of national leader Heydar Aliyev - "Two states, one nation".

“Now this slogan is being formed in the spirit of “two states, one media”,” Aghayev said. “The creation of a joint media platform showed its significance during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war."

“Then Azerbaijan and Turkey came forward from a single platform,” the head of REAL TV said. “During our trips to the areas shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces, we saw our Turkish colleagues working side by side with us.”