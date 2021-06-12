We are coming closer to getting some information about Armenian landmines - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Due to the active communication of international organizations, we are coming closer to getting some information about Armenian landmines, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“I hope to have good news soon but I don’t want to say something before we have these results. But Armenia has to give us all the landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted. If they do not do it that will once again demonstrate the terrorist origin of this country. After we cleaned the area, and in parallel with that we will start infrastructure rebuilding of our cities and villages. It’s a big area, more than 10 thousand square kilometers which was liberated by our army, and which was liberated as a result of November 10 last year joint Declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia, which put an end to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the head of state said.