President of Azerbaijan receives credentials of incoming non-resident ambassadors of ten countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly-appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark.
Latest
President of Azerbaijan receives credentials of incoming non-resident ambassadors of ten countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev