Azerbaijani FM and Greek deputy FM talk regional matters (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, who is on a visit to the country, a source in Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and regional issues.

The meeting between Azerbaijani and Greek officials noted the importance of the growing contacts between the heads of the two countries, as well as political consultations between the foreign ministries of both nations for discussing the prospects of relationship development.

The parties emphasized the significance of advancing relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourist, humanitarian, and other spheres, as well as expanding cooperation in the interests of both peoples.

Bayramov highlighted the meeting in December of the previous year with the Greek foreign minister and underscored that, alongside political contacts, it's essential to intensify the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, and technological cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Greece.

The sides also confirmed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, emphasizing the exceptional significance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, and the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

Specifically, confidence was expressed that successful energy cooperation between the two countries would contribute to the development and stability of the region.

The Azerbaijani minister provided details about the new realities in the region during the post-conflict period, factors influencing local anti-terrorist measures, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the agenda of the peace treaty, and the reconstruction and construction activities carried out in the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the Greek official's visit, the foreign ministries held political consultations with the participation of delegations from both countries.

The Azerbaijani side was represented by a delegation led by Foreign Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev.

During the political consultations, topics of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of bilateral, regional, and international organizations were discussed.

