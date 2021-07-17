Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO)

Society 17 July 2021 09:06 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted the fifth in succession Graduate Day.

The event was attended by leading personnel of SOCAR, parliament members, heads of well-known Azerbaijani media, the teaching staff of the university and graduates.

First, the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov announced a minute of silence in memory of the shahids who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then Elmar Gasimov congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future life. The rector said that the university is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“We are proud to be part of SOCAR. Today, our graduates are doing internships in Azerbaijan and around the world. Since the opening of BHOS until now, all graduates of our university, without exception, have been provided with work. They even work for international companies abroad. We are proud of them. In short, our students are the intellectual soldiers of Azerbaijan,” the rector said.

Elmar Gasimov noted that the goal of BHOS is to become one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

"If we reach the golden triangle of education, production and research, we will become one of the most prestigious universities in the world."

The rector stressed that the BHOS family is working hard to implement the idea of “Turning oil capital into human capital”, which was proclaimed by President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of Baku Higher Oil School.

"The successes achieved by teachers, students and graduates of the university are clear evidence of the realization of this idea."

Addressing the graduates, the rector said that each of them should honorably represent their country, government, university and family in the countries where they will go to study.

Speaking about the successes of BHOS graduates, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said that the university has already become a brand.

“This is the result of your hard work. In 2006, Mr. President Ilham Aliyev set before us the task of becoming an international company. But then we had very few engineers and specialists of international level. We implemented scholarship programs and sent over 300 young people abroad to study engineering. But we could not be satisfied with this. Therefore, in 2011, Baku Higher Oil School was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev. Thus, we are achieving the goal of Mr. President - to turn oil capital into human capital. Azerbaijan is already training English-speaking engineers of international level,” Rovnag Abdullayev said.

In his speech, BHOS Professor, Honored Teacher Fuad Veliyev emphasized that he has always been proud of the students of the university.

“Students and graduates will be able to prove themselves at the new stage of their life thanks to the knowledge and skills acquired at BHOS. At this university, you have received a good education and become Azerbaijani intellectuals with high moral values. You will study and work in different parts of the world, but I am sure that you will forever remain loyal to BHOS and SOCAR for this. I have worked in various universities around the world, but nowhere have I seen so much care and attention shown to the student,” Fuad Veliyev added.

Recall that a few days ago, BHOS teachers won the “Yüksəliş” competition. During the event, the winners of the competition - Orkhan Guliyev, Ziya Mursalzade and Guldana Hidayatli - were invited to the stage, where Rector Elmar Gasimov presented them with gifts.

Then the graduates were solemnly awarded with diplomas.

The rector stressed that BHOS is the only higher educational institution in Azerbaijan where diplomas are awarded to all graduates on Graduate Day.

"This year we have remained true to our tradition."

Note that this year 41 BHOS students graduated from bachelor degree program in Petroleum Engineering, 46 - Chemical Engineering, 33 - Process Automation Engineering. 15 BHOS students graduated from master degree programs in engineering specialties, and 46 students - the MBA program.

12 graduates of the dual diploma program have completed a joint program with the Heriot-Watt University, and 19 graduates have completed a joint program with the Geneva Business School. 7 graduates of this year were awarded master's and doctoral program scholarships by various US universities, and 6 graduates were admitted to various universities in Germany within the DAAD scholarship program.

This year, 38 bachelor and master degree graduates of BHOS have entered various universities in the USA, Canada, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia and Lithuania.

In addition, the four students who scored the highest number of points in the country in the master program enrollment exams conducted by the State Examination Center for 2021, are BHOS graduates. Ismail Akbarov, who scored the highest number of points in the country in the doctoral program enrollment exams conducted by the State Examination Center for 2021, is also a BHOS graduate.

In 2021, a graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department Safar Usubov, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department Aytaj Iskenderova, a graduate of the Process Automation Engineering Department Sakina Nagizade became the first in their specialties. Tunzala Imanova became the first among master degree graduates.

Elmar Gasimov presented them with diplomas and plaques.

Then Safar Usubov, who became the first among the BHOS graduates of 2021, engraved his name on the symbolic tree stump.

Speaking at the event, the exemplary student wished everyone success and thanked the teachers. He noted that after completing his studies abroad, he will return to his homeland and will work as a highly qualified specialist.

“It is a great honor for me to speak here today. As a BHOS student, I did internships at well-known foreign companies. I have entered 12 US universities. We thank the rector Elmar Gasimov for the conditions created for us. My goal is to return home as a highly professional specialist and work for SOCAR at the Heydar Aliyev Refinery. We are the intellectual soldiers of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief! "

The Graduate Day continued with an artistic part dedicated to the historical victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War.

People's Artist Ali Nur, father of Senior Lieutenant Rovshan Nurzade, who died during the Second Karabakh War, read a poem on the theme of patriotism.

Songs on patriotism performed by the Exemplary Orchestra of the State Border Service gave the guests a good mood.

At the end of the event, the robed graduates performed the traditional ritual of throwing their hats up.

Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Vaccine vial maker Stevanato valued at over $5 bln in tepid NYSE debut
Vaccine vial maker Stevanato valued at over $5 bln in tepid NYSE debut
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers confirm first COVID-19 case in Olympic Village
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers confirm first COVID-19 case in Olympic Village
At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank
At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan sends 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Politics 10:02
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire along entire length of state border Politics 09:40
Kazakhstan boosts exports to UAE Business 09:40
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Iran for 1H2021 grows Turkey 09:40
Vaccine vial maker Stevanato valued at over $5 bln in tepid NYSE debut Europe 09:36
Iran reveals data on infrastructure built for low-income families Business 09:17
Iran Air to increase flights to London Business 09:12
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss development of cooperation Politics 09:07
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) Society 09:06
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers confirm first COVID-19 case in Olympic Village Other News 08:55
World's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam Europe 08:31
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador Politics 08:14
VEON telecommunication company to launch 5G in Georgia ICT 08:00
At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank Israel 07:13
WHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits Other News 06:17
Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:38
Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House US 04:54
Qatar wealth fund builds regional hub in Singapore to diversify Arab World 04:20
Belgium declares national day of mourning as flood toll rises Europe 03:39
Italy's exports recover to pre-pandemic levels Europe 03:06
Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 850,000, active cases nudge 6,000 Israel 02:34
Russia, Central Asian states call for intra-Afghan talks — statement Russia 01:55
Indian gov't warns of COVID-19 3rd wave, says next 100 days crucial Other News 01:11
U.N. Security Council asked to authorise more troops for Mali mission Other News 00:32
Turkey looks to complete gas pipeline's construction in Kahramanmaras province until 2022 Turkey 16 July 23:59
Death toll rises to 212 in South Africa's violent protest Other News 16 July 23:28
Azerbaijani team grabs bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Israel Society 16 July 23:05
Israel bans travel to Spain, Kyrgyzstan over COVID-19 fears Israel 16 July 22:57
Azerbaijan, Turkey exchange views on transport and energy projects (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16 July 22:23
Istanbul to host Champions League final: UEFA Turkey 16 July 22:19
Plant manufacturing coronavirus vaccine may appear in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16 July 22:00
Kazakhstan, Romania «synchronize their watches» on trade and economic track Kazakhstan 16 July 21:57
Georgia to prohibit youth camps from July 19 Georgia 16 July 21:32
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for 5M2021 up Economy 16 July 21:31
Iran's steel production declines due to power outages - ISPA Business 16 July 21:31
Azerbaijan, Turkey attach particular importance to expanding trade and economic co-op Economy 16 July 21:31
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO) Kyrgyzstan 16 July 21:15
UK coronavirus daily cases pass 50,000 for first time since January Europe 16 July 21:10
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with newly appointed ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Politics 16 July 21:01
Central and South Asian countries eye co-op in implementation of digital platforms Uzbekistan 16 July 19:05
Zangezur corridor opens up new opportunities – Turkish FM Politics 16 July 18:55
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA Politics 16 July 18:42
Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district (PHOTO) Society 16 July 18:32
Zangezur corridor to open new opportunities for Eurasian space – Azerbaijani deputy PM Economy 16 July 18:14
Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries US 16 July 18:02
Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Pakistan Politics 16 July 18:01
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Tajikistan Politics 16 July 17:57
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belarus Politics 16 July 17:52
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War drew attention of whole world - Turkish president Politics 16 July 17:46
Tourism dev't - one of priorities of economic co-op in Caspian Sea, analyst says Transport 16 July 17:39
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kazakhstan upon presidential order Politics 16 July 17:38
Plant manufacturing coronavirus vaccine may appear in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16 July 17:35
Latvia interested in sharing experience in cleantech with Georgia Business 16 July 17:32
Volumes of cargo from Egypt transported via Turkish ports announced Turkey 16 July 17:32
Volumes of cargo from Italy transported via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16 July 17:30
Outbrain sets terms for Nasdaq IPO Israel 16 July 17:30
Over 500,000 people vaccinated against COVID in Russia daily Russia 16 July 17:23
Kansas City Southern revenue jumps 37% as freight volumes rebound US 16 July 17:22
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Morocco transported via Turkish ports Turkey 16 July 17:20
Saudi shops can stay open during prayer times -business group circular Arab World 16 July 17:20
EU Commission approves Ireland's 989 mln euro recovery plan Europe 16 July 17:18
Over thousands of new jobs to be created due to soft loans in Azerbaijan - minister Finance 16 July 17:01
Georgia to begin construction of 'Gardabani-4' thermal power plant Oil&Gas 16 July 16:42
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Lebanon transported via Turkish ports Turkey 16 July 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 16 Society 16 July 16:33
Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries Society 16 July 16:27
China's Dongfang Electric Corporation plans to invest in Georgia's energy sector Business 16 July 16:24
All-time high number of containers sent from Turkey to Azerbaijan via BTK Transport 16 July 16:19
EU probes 3.2 bln euro restructuring aid for airline TAP Europe 16 July 16:13
Iran and Kyrgyzstan agree to open transport corridor through Turkmenistan Transport 16 July 16:07
Azerbaijan discloses income in mobile communication sector since early 2021 ICT 16 July 16:06
Value of investments in Kazakhstan's agriculture soars Business 16 July 16:02
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Algeria for 5M2021 disclosed Turkey 16 July 16:00
Number of apartment transactions up in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 16 July 15:57
Iran imports two modern dredging vessels - PMO Business 16 July 15:56
Share of Turkish electrical goods in Kazakh market growing Turkey 16 July 15:52
Azerbaijan, Russia expand co-op in field of insurance Economy 16 July 15:51
Bahrain working with ICAO on technical arrangements for regional air traffic safety Arab World 16 July 15:43
Iranian Minister of ICT talks importance of creation of regional markets with Azerbaijan Business 16 July 15:39
Iran's export of home appliances increases Business 16 July 15:34
Israel's Consumer Price index up 0.1% in June Israel 16 July 15:32
Russian healthcare capacities make possible not to impose new lockdown — Kremlin Russia 16 July 15:29
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish carpets up in 1H2021 Turkey 16 July 15:28
Georgia achieves significant progress after pandemic-affected 2020 - Budget and Finance Committee Business 16 July 15:28
U.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits US 16 July 15:27
Belgium warns against travel as flood death toll hits 14 Europe 16 July 15:24
Azerbaijan talks commissioning overground metro station Transport 16 July 15:20
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan for 1H2021 up Turkey 16 July 15:10
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Georgia increases - Turkish Employment Agency Turkey 16 July 15:09
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Spain Turkey 16 July 15:02
Iran's import value of leather products from Turkey down in 1H2021 Turkey 16 July 14:51
Turkish steel's share on Turkmen market for 1H2021 declines Turkey 16 July 14:45
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Portugal transported via Turkish ports Turkey 16 July 14:45
Price of tea increases in Iran Business 16 July 14:37
Turkey sees increase in steel exports to Georgia Turkey 16 July 14:33
Armenian Armed Forces again violate ceasefire regime in direction of Nakhchivan Politics 16 July 14:12
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency opens tender to renew software Tenders 16 July 14:08
President of European Council to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 July 14:07
Prices for gold, silver in Azerbaijan continue to grow Finance 16 July 14:04
Kyrgyzstan’s tally of COVID-19 infections approaching 146,300 Kyrgyzstan 16 July 13:54
All news