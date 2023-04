BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. During the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, traffic will be restricted in three parts of Baku, press secretary of the Baku City Circuit operational company Turab Teymurov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, on April 24, from 01:00 (GMT+4), traffic will be restricted along the avenues and streets around the Baku City Circuit.

Will be updated