Brent crude eases, but stays near $70 as demand optimism lends support

Oil&Gas 12 March 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Brent crude eases, but stays near $70 as demand optimism lends support

Brent crude prices eased on Friday but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the resource in the second half of the year also lending support, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for May slipped 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.52 a barrel by 0403 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.83 a barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3%.

Front-month Brent is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high on Monday following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Sentiment was also buoyed by the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, earlier this month to largely hold production cuts in April.

Investors have been pumping funds into commodities such as oil on expectations of a demand recovery in the second half of the year as the global economy grows, while a wider rollout of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic allows more people to travel this summer.

“Assuming vaccination programmes are successful, we expect pent-up demand for gasoline to be released this summer during the U.S. and European driving season,” FGE analysts said in a note.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline is the most bullish in nearly a decade.

“We think this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond.”

OPEC said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year.

The United States, world’s largest oil consumer, saw a massive draw on U.S. gasoline stocks last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refining output.

Oil prices sustained at higher levels are expected to draw U.S. producers to increase output, JP Morgan analysts said in their weekly note.

“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity in 2H21 and build solid momentum for higher volumes in 2022,” JP Morgan said.

The bank now expects U.S. crude oil production to average 11.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in December 2021, up 0.71 million bpd annually, with the full year volume to average 11.36 million bpd compared with 11.32 million bpd in 2020.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Brent crude eases, but stays near $70 as demand optimism lends support Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani start-up projects to enter foreign markets ICT 09:44
LPG retail prices regulated by market in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:39
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output as investments value surges Business 09:33
Azerbaijan's GDP growth may grow Finance 09:22
Kazakhstan's trade with Morocco down Business 09:17
Kazakhstan's 2021 oil output forecast to remain flat Oil&Gas 09:15
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 08:39
Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory US 08:13
Failure of Kazakh refinery leads to decrease in petroleum products output Kazakhstan 07:40
Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April: minister Other News 07:17
U.S. reaffirms no unilateral incentives for talks with Iran US 06:46
France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca shot, minister says Europe 06:09
Throughput capacity of Azerbaijan’s Baku port may be increased Economy 05:30
Israel reports 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 813,806 in total Israel 04:59
EU executive authorizes Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 04:14
Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus version in UK trial Europe 03:29
J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist US 02:51
Over 446,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past 24 hours - WHO Other News 02:05
UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine equity call Other News 01:26
Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of convicted Armenian terrorist in US Politics 00:44
Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary US 00:07
We appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of energy - EBRD Economy 11 March 23:43
Azerbaijan has better situation than other countries in regards to COVID-19 crisis - EBRD president Politics 11 March 23:42
We are ready to work with our neighbours in good face - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:37
We plan by end of this year to complete almost 100% energy supply to whole Karabakh area - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:35
We will have to rebuild big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:29
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn Turkey 11 March 23:28
Iran's crude oil export hit record Business 11 March 23:27
Cargo turnover at Georgian Kulevi Oil Terminal up Transport 11 March 23:26
Azerbaijani State Oil Company’s bonds become best-selling on securities market during 4 years Finance 11 March 23:23
Azerbaijan's Fund places first tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021 Finance 11 March 23:23
Volume of LNG production by Azerbaijani SOCAR's STAR Refinery in 2020 revealed Oil&Gas 11 March 23:22
EBRD supported us in transformation of country, diversification of our economy - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:22
Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:20
Azerbaijan increases export of finished textile products Business 11 March 23:18
Minimum requirements for vegetable oils determined in Azerbaijan Economy 11 March 23:16
Azerbaijan discloses Turkish Petkim complex's production volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:15
Azerbaijan's Xalq Sigorta announces increase in insurance fees in 2020 Finance 11 March 23:15
US companies interested in reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands Politics 11 March 23:14
Georgia joins European Migration Network Georgia 11 March 23:13
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Petroleum launches several petrol stations in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:13
Kazakhstan's oil extraction at largest oil fields exceeds plan Oil&Gas 11 March 23:11
Poland's capital to enter two-week lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge Europe 11 March 22:48
Israel launches incentive plan to encourage unemployed to return to work Israel 11 March 22:18
UK records another 6,753 coronavirus cases, 181 deaths Europe 11 March 21:39
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa on course Other News 11 March 21:01
Personal Envoy of European Council President to visit Georgia Georgia 11 March 20:24
Azerbaijani, Polish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 11 March 20:03
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 20:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mirzahasanli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 11 March 19:01
Tbilisi to discuss all main directions of EU-Georgia agenda Georgia 11 March 19:00
Georgia reveals list of top-10 investors Business 11 March 19:00
Azerbaijan's road infrastructure meets requirements of modern electric cars - expert Transport 11 March 18:18
Decrease in cargo turnover recorded in seaports of Georgia Transport 11 March 18:18
Shah Deniz condensate production to reach 0.16 mb/d after project's completion – OPEC Oil&Gas 11 March 18:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and local executive structures visit families of martyrs (PHOTO) Society 11 March 17:57
Azerbaijani company discloses share of aluminum exports in 2020 Business 11 March 17:57
Volume of foreign currency purchases in Uzbekistan approaches pre-quarantine indicators Finance 11 March 17:56
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week Georgia 11 March 17:51
IT company introduces new Wi-Fi connection standard for first time in Azerbaijan ICT 11 March 17:51
Azerbaijan sees decrease in number of foreign visitors for 2M2021 Society 11 March 17:50
Kazakhstan forms necessary gasoline, diesel fuel reserves Oil&Gas 11 March 17:47
No detained women of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 11 March 17:42
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary co-op Politics 11 March 17:41
Swedish AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied to Azerbaijan Society 11 March 17:41
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 March 17:41
Credit Suisse freezes four funds invested in supply chain finance Europe 11 March 17:36
De-mining work continues in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 11 March 17:29
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection Tenders 11 March 17:21
Uzbekistan’s Central bank notes significant increase in prices for food products Uzbekistan 11 March 17:15
Spring sowing to begin in demined areas of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Economy 11 March 17:14
Azerbaijan to revise conditions for buying cars on credit Economy 11 March 17:14
Investments to Georgia from Azerbaijan decline Finance 11 March 17:13
Bulk of pharmaceutical products in Kyrgyzstan being imported from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 March 17:03
Kazakhstan twofold decreases imports from Australia Business 11 March 17:01
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 11 March 17:00
Kazakhstan could face sharp decline in investment in oil&gas sector Oil&Gas 11 March 16:57
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 11 March 16:56
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11 March 16:56
Azerbaijan to purchase 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia Society 11 March 16:56
OMV Petrom to establish operating company in Georgia Oil&Gas 11 March 16:56
Kazakhstan eyes to build recycling plant for combined packaging Business 11 March 16:54
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, India increase Business 11 March 16:35
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to create investment fund to support industrial projects Uzbekistan 11 March 16:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarajig village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 11 March 16:31
Budget airlines say EU sustainable fuel quotas should apply to all flights Europe 11 March 16:24
Seamless transport connectivity with India may boost Bangladesh's income by 17 pc, says World Bank Other News 11 March 16:23
OECD pegs India's FY22 GDP growth at 12.6%, fastest in the world Other News 11 March 16:22
UK spending climbed in early March Europe 11 March 16:22
Sri Lanka receives 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India Other News 11 March 16:20
Rise in oil prices negatively affects Georgian market Oil&Gas 11 March 16:12
Azerbaijan expects positive trends in tourism in 2H2021 Tourism 11 March 16:10
EU extends vaccine export checks by three months until end-June Europe 11 March 16:10
Several manufacturing enterprises launched in Iran's Bushehr Province Business 11 March 16:06
Ambassador of Pakistan paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School Society 11 March 16:04
German IWH institute cuts German 2021 GDP forecast Europe 11 March 15:59
UK company to invest in tourism project in Georgian Batumi Construction 11 March 15:52
Azerbaijan sends female sniper of Armenian origin, taken during Karabakh war, back to Lebanon (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 15:51
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing gas purification units in Qashqadaryo region Oil&Gas 11 March 15:47
All news