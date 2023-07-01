Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Oil&Gas Materials 1 July 2023 10:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.85 per barrel on June 30, increasing by $1.89 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.37 per barrel, also up by $1.89 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.64 per barrel, growing by $2.33 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.93 compared to the previous price and made up $74.97 per barrel on June 30.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 1, 2023)

