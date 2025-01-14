Yelo Bank offers up to 12% return!

Looking for a safe and profitable way to grow your savings? The Yelo Fixed Savings product is designed just for you!



Earn up to 12% annual return on deposits placed in AZN currency for a minimum term of 12 months. Deposit terms range from 3 to 24 months, with the option for automatic renewal. As a bonus, customers who deposit more than 1000 AZN/USD will receive a Yelo Light card as a gift. This card allows you to easily receive monthly interest payments and enjoy cashback rewards on your purchases.



Please note that all deposits made with Yelo Bank are fully insured in accordance with the Deposit Insurance Fund regulations, ensuring that your funds remain safe and profitable.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Visit any Yelo Bank branch or make your deposit online: https://bit.ly/4gjltid. Earn more with Yelo!



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!