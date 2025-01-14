Tokayev highlights nuclear energy as key to Kazakhstan's sustainable future

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. The construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant represents a major milestone in the country’s pursuit of sustainable energy development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week Summit, Tokayev emphasized the significance of the project, noting, "The construction of our first nuclear power plant following a nationwide referendum marks a significant step forward in national sustainable energy development. Kazakhstan also seeks to secure a diversified supply of critical raw materials for world markets. These materials are indispensable to achieving the world's net zero targets."

The president outlined three key focus areas: digitalization and artificial intelligence, large infrastructure projects, and nuclear energy.

"I am confident this strategy will give us a serious boost to further development of our economy. Globally, energy systems account for 75% of greenhouse gas emissions and 10% of biodiversity loss. It is very much important that international partners, including Masdar, Total, Eni, and others, have placed 43 GW of green energy projects in Kazakhstan," he added.