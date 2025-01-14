Sustainability Week underway in Abu-Dhabi (PHOTO)

ABU-DHABI, UAE, January 14. Abu-Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is hosting the Sustainability Week, which will last until January 18, Trend reports.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

As the anchor event of ADSW, the ADSW Summit, taking place on January 14-15, will include 34 dedicated sessions with more than 70 speakers, aiming to foster dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainable development and drive inclusive, impactful action. Held under the ADSW theme – "The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress" – the Summit will explore how to leverage the convergence of human ingenuity and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future.

As a dynamic hub for collaboration, ADSW Summit’s action-oriented agenda provides a vital platform for collective efforts to address key topics, including the global energy systems transformation, the impact of AI and other emerging technologies, as well as water and food security.

The summit features an engaging program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats to highlight opportunities for sustainable development and unlock opportunities for economic transformation.

The summit will feature high-level discussions on topics such as the reshaping of global investment patterns through the digital-climate nexus, financing for the future, modeling climate risk with big data, innovations in energy storage, and the ripple effects of changing behaviors toward a sustainable future.

Key dates for ADSW 2025 include:

• January 12 – 13: IRENA Assembly

• January 13: Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting

• January 14: ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony

• January 14 – 15: ADSW Summit

• January 14 – 16: World Future Energy Summit; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub

• January 15: Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum

• January 16: Green Hydrogen Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum & Investor Connect

• January 17-18: The Festival at Masdar City