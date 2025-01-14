Birbank Biznes offers “Instant loan” to entrepreneurs

Birbank Biznes always offers convenient and accessible functions for businesses, including various products. The “Quick Loan” product is a continuation of this approach. Now, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs can get a loan of up to 300 000 AZN in just one business day without collateral and completely online. It should be noted that the loan is provided to entrepreneurs for up to 24 months and with favorable terms starting from 12 percent per annum.

Customers who want to take advantage of the “Instant Loan” opportunity, which was created to support, grow businesses and eliminate their financial difficulties, can choose the amount and term that suits their needs. It should be especially noted that customers can easily upload and confirm their documents to the system without going to the branch and get a loan with favorable terms in just one business day.

Learn more and apply now: https://kbl.az/bbilsk

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day: For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website https://b-b.az/bbpr all the 896 information center.