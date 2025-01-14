Azerbaijan launches landscaping and improvement activities in Ganja's ecological park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan has spilled the beans on the funds set aside for sprucing up the ecological park complex and its neighboring spots on Ali Mamedov Street in Ganja city, Trend reports.

The Ganja Housing and Communal Services Production Association has finalized the foundational tasks requisite for this initiative.



The entity has delegated the responsibility to the "Ganja Korpü Tikinti-2" Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) and executed a contractual agreement valued at 6.2 million manat ($3.6).

The initiation of the ecological park complex and its adjacent zones commenced in December 2021. The intricate development, positioned on the dexter bank of the Ganjachay River, encompasses an expanse of 11 hectares.



The development will encompass a bi-level greenhouse structure spanning 1,285 square meters. The ecological park complex is set to incorporate multifaceted entertainment hubs, state-of-the-art athletic infrastructures, and diverse culinary zones.

