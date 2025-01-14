Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Aghdam set to launch residential complex construction for ex-IDPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan's RF Inshaat LLC will build a new residential complex for former internally displaced persons (IDPs) as part of Phase V in the country's Aghdam city, Trend reports.

The complex will be a mid-rise and multifunctional building.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts has completed preparatory work for vertical planning, as well as the demolition of buildings as part of this project.

The service has entrusted the above-mentioned work execution to the LLC and has signed a contract with it.

According to the contract, the company has been paid 265,100 manat ($155,940).

