Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. On January 13, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $3.26 compared to the previous rate, reaching $84.53 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $2.66 to $83.5 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $2.28 from the previous rate, reaching $70.05 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $2.6 compared to the previous rate, standing at $82.98 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 14 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

