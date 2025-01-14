Kazakhstan focuses on Trans-Caspian Transport Route for regional growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. Kazakhstan is dedicated to advancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week Summit, Tokayev highlighted the country's efforts to improve its transportation infrastructure. "We are investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, including our roads, railways, airports, and seaports," he said. "To further enhance connectivity, Kazakhstan is committed to developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South Transport Corridor, while also playing a pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative. We are committed to building resilient supply chains that not only strengthen regional connectivity but also ensure sustainable economic growth."

The president also emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural practices and technologies.

"To confront these challenges, the world urgently requires a new development paradigm rooted in resilience, equity, and sustainability. The solution to global issues lies in a holistic framework built on three critical pillars. The first pillar is the availability of green financing, which must increase dramatically. The second pillar is enhanced international cooperation on technology transfer, technical support, and scientific research. Solar energy, smart agriculture, carbon capture, and climate technologies powered by artificial intelligence offer a wide range of innovative solutions," Tokayev added.

TITR, of the Middle Corridor, is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.