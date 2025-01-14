UAE launches world’s first facility for uninterrupted renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. At the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy, unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in renewable energy, Trend reports.

The minister announced the launch of the world's first renewable energy facility capable of providing uninterrupted clean power at scale, a milestone that redefines the role of renewable energy in global energy systems.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the world's first renewable energy facility capable of providing renewable energy at scale around the clock,” Al Mazrouei stated. He highlighted the partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company and Mazdar in creating this revolutionary project. “Masdar is combining 5 GW of solar capacity with 19 gigawatt-hours of storage to produce 1 GW of uninterrupted clean power. This will for the first time ever transform renewable energy into baseload energy,” he added.

The minister underscored the significance of this achievement as a pivotal step in the energy transition. “It is a first step that could become a giant leap, and it simply would not have happened without the resolute support, drive, and determination of our leadership and our partners,” Al Mazrouei remarked.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the energy transition, Al Mazrouei emphasized the transformative period humanity is entering, which he described as the “Nexus of Next.” “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment. We are standing at the edge of two worlds, the world as we know it, and the world as it could be,” he said.

He elaborated on three converging forces reshaping the future: the growth of emerging markets driving over half of the world’s prosperity, the fundamental transformation of the energy system creating new industries, and the exponential growth of artificial intelligence accelerating innovation. “These trends together have the potential not just to drive progress, but in fact to put progress into overdrive,” he explained.

The UAE’s commitment to sustainable development and its leadership in clean energy innovation took center stage at the event, reinforcing its role as a global pioneer in addressing climate challenges and redefining the energy landscape.