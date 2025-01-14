King of Malaysia sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. King Sultan Ibrahim of Malaysia has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the death of people caused by the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines' Baku-Grozny flight near Aktau on December 25, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

Raja Zarith Sofiah and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan on 25 December 2024.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Azerbaijan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved during this difficult time, and we wish for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.

May the strength and unity of the Azerbaijani people help them endure and overcome this immense sorrow," the letter reads.