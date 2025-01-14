Kapital Bank in TIME Magazine: Farid Huseynov’s interview published in a special edition

Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank, was featured in a special edition of TIME magazine, one of the most influential publications worldwide.

In the interview, Huseynov delved into Kapital Bank’s rich 150-year history and its innovative contributions to the country’s banking sector. He highlighted the bank’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in its digital transformation, emphasizing how this has significantly enhanced the quality of digital solutions offered to customers. Mr.Huseynov also underscored Kapital Bank’s commitment to green banking principles, its contribution to environmental protection, and its unwavering prioritization of customer satisfaction.

He noted Kapital Bank’s role as a major financial institution supporting the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan’s economy and discussed the bank’s investments in infrastructure projects and education. “You need talent to harness the power of new technology to its full potential,” Huseynov says, “and you must make sure that your talent stays with you. Kapital Bank has over five million customers in Azerbaijan, however, as a bank, we recognize that our employees are also internal clients, and we must prioritize their well-being as well” He also highlighted Kapital Bank’s significant contribution to the development of the country’s labor market with its workforce of over 5,000 employees.

Looking ahead, Huseynov affirmed Kapital Bank’s commitment to continuously adopting evolving technologies to provide customers with modern and convenient banking services. He expressed confidence in the bank’s ability to further strengthen its position in both local and international markets, and to continue playing a vital role in the development of Azerbaijan’s economy.

Read the full article: https://time.com/partnercontent/

TIME magazine, published since 1923, is considered the world’s most widely read weekly news magazine. This edition, released in the final days of 2024, was marked by another significant event: the second-time selection of a certain political figure as “Person of the Year,” featuring them on the magazine cover – a historic occurrence.