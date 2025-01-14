JETEX to revolutionize Uzbekistan’s aviation with first-of-its-kind FBO service in CIS

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Emirati JETEX has announced plans to establish Uzbekistan’s first and only Fixed Base Operator (FBO) service, marking a significant milestone for the country's aviation industry and the broader CIS region, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the project will be implemented at Tashkent-Eastern Airport, where JETEX will introduce world-class FBO services designed to meet the needs of VIP and CIP clients. This initiative represents a public-private partnership and aims to elevate the standards of business aviation in Uzbekistan.

As part of the FBO services, JETEX will provide comprehensive support for business aviation, including aircraft repair, sales, and storage facilities. The service will also offer premium aerotaxi and VIP cab options, enhancing convenience and comfort for high-profile travelers.

This groundbreaking project is expected to boost Uzbekistan’s tourism industry while reinforcing Tashkent's status as a regional hub for luxury travel and business aviation. Additionally, it will create over 200 skilled jobs in the business aviation sector, contributing to the country’s economic growth and expertise in aviation services.

FBO (Fixed Base Operator) - provides comprehensive services to aircraft and passengers at airports, including refueling, parking, hangar storage, aircraft maintenance, and repair services.