Kyrgyzstan highlights crucial role of IsDB's new 10-year strategy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 14. The new 10-year strategy of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) plays a crucial role for Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Finance Ruslan Tatikov said during a meeting of IsDB governors in Medina, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting focused on shaping the bank’s direction for the next decade, with a new cycle that will include:

- A 10-year strategic framework for 2026-2035, outlining the long-term strategic goals and ambitions of the group,

- Two consecutive five-year corporate strategies, which will define a detailed roadmap for the IsDB.

Tatikov emphasized the critical role of the 10-year strategy, not only for Kyrgyzstan but also for all IsDB member countries.

He underscored how this framework will strengthen the bank's position as a leading development institution, supporting economic stability and growth across its member states.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank focused on improving the lives of people by promoting social and economic development in its member countries and Muslim communities around the world, delivering large-scale impact. Kyrgyzstan became a member of the IsDB on November 3, 1993.