Russia anticipates diplomatic visit from Armenian FM

Russia Materials 14 January 2025 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
Russia anticipates diplomatic visit from Armenian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited to pay an official visit to Russia, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, said at a press conference on the results of the country’s diplomatic activities in 2024, Trend reports.

"Our dialogue with Armenia continues. Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited to the Russian Federation. He has accepted the invitation, and we are expecting him. I hope the visit will take place soon," Lavrov added.

