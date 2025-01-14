Chevron appoints new chief corporate affairs officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Chevron Corporation has announced that Laura Lane will take on the role of Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer starting February 1, Trend reports.

Lane will be responsible for overseeing the company’s government affairs, communications, and social investment initiatives. She will be based in Houston, succeeding Al Williams, who is set to retire in April after a 34-year tenure at Chevron.

"Laura’s extensive experience across both the private and public sectors, coupled with her leadership in global organizations and work in diverse regions, makes her an excellent choice to lead our corporate affairs globally," said Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron.

Wirth also expressed gratitude to Williams for his significant contributions to Chevron. "Al has been a remarkable leader throughout his career, excelling in Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream operations, as well as in his corporate roles," Wirth added.

Lane brings a wealth of experience to Chevron, having previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at UPS. Her career also includes senior roles at Citigroup and Time Warner. In addition to her private sector accomplishments, Lane has a strong public service background, having worked in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service.