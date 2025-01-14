Azerbaijan's ASWRA to purchase wheel excavators for water irrigation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Regional Water Irrigation Service of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan (ASWRA) will purchase wheel excavators, Trend reports.

Based on the analytics, a cumulative total of 15 units will be acquired.

The primary stipulations for the acquisition stipulate that the excavators must be of the 2024 model year and in an unutilized state. The applicant must possess official dealership status for the proposed equipment and maintain ownership or operational control of a minimum of one service center within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the apparatus is required to possess ISO 3471 (ROPS) and ISO 3449 (FOPS) certifications.



The Regional Water Irrigation Service is set to execute the transfer of vehicular assets to the "Tegeta Motors Baku" Limited Liability Company (LLC). The aggregate expenditure for the acquisition will culminate in 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million).

