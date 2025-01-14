Western Azerbaijan community addresses letters to UN SecGen and High Commissioner for Human Rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The recent circulation of a videotape showing Levon Ter-Petrosian's 1993 speech as President of Armenia has confirmed that the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis was a state policy in Armenia, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

This statement by Ter-Petrosyan, whose presidency coincided with the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the implementation of widespread ethnic cleansing policies against Azerbaijanis, serves as critical evidence of Armenia's systemic approach to ethnic cleansing and the dangerous racist ideology driving these actions.

“This statement proves that there is a purposeful intention behind the policy of ethnic cleansing and occupation, demonstrates Armenia's state responsibility, the systematic and organized nature of crimes against humanity and crimes against peace, and the existence of a concrete plan.

The Western Azerbaijan Community sent letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on this issue. The letter contains an appeal to the international community to strongly condemn the policy of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing systematically pursued by Armenia at the state level.

The Western Azerbaijani community will continue its efforts to ensure that the international community takes a strong position against Armenia's policy of racial discrimination,” the statement reads.