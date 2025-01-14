Talks between Iran, E3 nations stand serious, frank, and constructive - deputy foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Talks between Iran and three European countries (E3)—the UK, France, and Germany—were serious, frank, and constructive, said Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs, Trend reports.

In a shared post on his official X page, Gharibabadi added that the third round of discussions between Iran and the three European countries was held in Geneva.

Gharibabadi emphasized that two key issues must be addressed: lifting sanctions imposed on Iran and reaching an agreement on nuclear matters. He noted that ideas in these areas have been explored and discussed in detail.

“The third round of Iran-E3 talks was held in Geneva. The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. We discussed ideas involving certain details in the sanctions-lifting and nuclear fields that are needed for a deal. Sides concurred that negotiations should be resumed and to reach a deal, all parties should create and maintain the appropriate atmosphere. We agreed to continue our dialogue,” the publication reads.

The first round of the dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and 3 European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The next round of this dialogue will continue on January 13-14 in Geneva.

The Geneva talks will address regional and international matters, bilateral relations with the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), and nuclear issues.