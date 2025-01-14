Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction goes down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Demand at the currency auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held today has decreased, Trend reports via CBA.

This indicator amounted to $68.3 million (down 5.92 percent or $4.3 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $72.6 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on January 7 this year—$73.5 million.

About $7 billion were purchased at currency auctions in 2024: $417.1 million in January, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, $487.1 million in November, and $492.2 million in December.

As much as $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.