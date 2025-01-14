Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction goes down

Finance Materials 14 January 2025 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Demand at the currency auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held today has decreased, Trend reports via CBA.

This indicator amounted to $68.3 million (down 5.92 percent or $4.3 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $72.6 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on January 7 this year—$73.5 million.

About $7 billion were purchased at currency auctions in 2024: $417.1 million in January, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, $487.1 million in November, and $492.2 million in December.

As much as $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

