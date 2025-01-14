North Caspian Operating Company updates Kazakh business key investments (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. With nearly $17 billion invested in purchasing Kazakh goods, services, and works since 2004, the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) has been a major contributor to the country's economic development and a staunch supporter of local businesses, a source at NCOC told Trend.



As per the NCOC, a crucial yardstick of its endeavors is the slice of the pie that total procurement costs allocate to local goods and services. The company is all in when it comes to boosting the participation of Kazakhstani suppliers in its projects, especially in the big leagues of oil and gas initiatives.



The source highlighted that NCOC prioritizes integrating local suppliers into key projects, such as the development of the Kashagan field. "Our objective is to create opportunities for local companies at every stage of contract execution and procurement. This approach helps them grow their businesses and improve competitiveness."



Supporting local enterprises through training and certification is a cornerstone of NCOC's strategy.



"Since 2004, more than 230 Kazakhstani companies have obtained international certifications such as ASME, API, and ISO. Additionally, we have provided professional training to over 5,390 employees of local companies, enhancing their qualifications in high-demand areas like welding safety and mobile crane operations," the source added.

NCOC also works to strengthen the local supply chain by identifying opportunities for local suppliers to meet operational needs. The company invests in capacity-building initiatives, offering technical training, certification programs, and skills development for workers and businesses.



To ensure local contractors benefit economically from large projects and contribute to Kazakhstan’s GDP, NCOC collaborates closely with local enterprises, international partners, and the government. This collaborative approach supports sustainable economic growth and improves operational efficiency.



Headquartered in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, NCOC operates under the Production Sharing Agreement for the North Caspian. Its consortium includes seven major global energy companies: KazMunayGas (16.88 percent), Eni (16.81 percent), Shell (16.81 percent), ExxonMobil (16.81 percent), TotalEnergies (16.81 percent), CNPC (8.33 percent), and INPEX Ltd. (7.56 percent). From 2004 to 2024, NCOC has provided specialized professional training to over 5,390 employees from Kazakhstani companies in fields such as confined space operations, welding safety, electronic systems, and assembly. These efforts reflect NCOC’s ongoing commitment to fostering local expertise and driving sustainable development in Kazakhstan.