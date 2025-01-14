Three AZAL flights diverted to alternate airport due to fog at destination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. On the night of January 13-14, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled on the Istanbul-Baku (J2-078), Moscow-Baku (J2-808) and Tel Aviv-Baku (J2-322) routes were diverted to an alternate airport due to fog at the destination, Trend reports.

The planes successfully landed at the Ganja International Airport.

According to the airline's rules, all necessary services will be provided to passengers waiting for departure at the airport if necessary.

For additional questions, passengers can contact the airline by e-mail [email protected].

In addition, the Novosibirsk-Baku flight of IrAero, operated on an SU95 aircraft, was diverted to an alternate airport by the captain's decision due to fog at the destination.

Due to fog in the area of ​​the Baku airport, changes were made to the schedule of a number of flights.