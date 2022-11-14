Port of Baku reveals capacity of its Ro-Ro terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The transshipment capacity of the Ro-Ro terminal of the Port of Baku exceeds six million tons per year, the terminal’s head Rufat Hagverdiyev told reporters, Trend reports on November 14.

According to him, wheeled vehicles and railway cars are transshipped at the terminal.

"On average, one ship is capable to carry 180 motor cars or up to 60 trucks," he said.

The terminal’s head added that the transshipment is carried out mainly from Central Asian countries to Europe.