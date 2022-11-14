Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Port of Baku reveals capacity of its Ro-Ro terminal

Transport Materials 14 November 2022 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The transshipment capacity of the Ro-Ro terminal of the Port of Baku exceeds six million tons per year, the terminal’s head Rufat Hagverdiyev told reporters, Trend reports on November 14.

According to him, wheeled vehicles and railway cars are transshipped at the terminal.

"On average, one ship is capable to carry 180 motor cars or up to 60 trucks," he said.

The terminal’s head added that the transshipment is carried out mainly from Central Asian countries to Europe.

