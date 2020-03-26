Coronavirus cases exceed 100 in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounted to 109, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The ministry’s data said that over the period from 00:00 to 15:00 (GMT +4) on Mar. 26, a total of 29 coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Kazakhstan, including 20 cases in Nur-Sultan and 9 in Almaty.

Thus, out of 109 coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, 61 cases account for Nur-Sultan, 40 for Almaty city, 2 for Karaganda city, 2 for Shymkent, 1 for Almaty region, 1 for Aktobe region, 1 for Zhambyl region, 1 for North Kazakhstan region.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 109 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 480,400 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 21,500. Meanwhile, over 115,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.