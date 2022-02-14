Kazakh State Security Committee investigating several cases on charges of treason

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

State Security Committee (SSC) of Kazakhstan is investigating 15 cases on charges of treason, abuse of power, and attempt to seize power, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan's president.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov.

During the meeting, Tokayev was informed about 3,070 criminal cases carried out at present, out of which 2710 were being investigated by the interior bodies. Basically, these were thefts, robberies, hooliganism, theft of weapons, and other crimes.

As the Prosecutor General noted, the Commission on Combating Corruption is pursuing 173 cases on citizens' reports of abuse of authorities by law enforcement officers. The SSC is considering 15 cases on charges of high treason, abuse of power and an attempt to seize power. The interdepartmental investigation group, led by special prosecutors, is handling 179 cases of riots and acts of terrorism.