Kyrgyzstan gears up for launch of new brick production facility

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. A brick factory in Kyrgyzstan, which is being built with the support of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), will be commissioned in 3-4 months, Trend reports via the fund.

The factory will be located in the Jeti-Oguz district of the Issyk-Kul region. The total cost of the project is $6.5 million, with $5 million provided by the RKDF.

The construction of the foundation started in November 2024, and active work is currently underway. Since the beginning of construction, the foundations have been poured, and the groundwork for building the structures and installing equipment has been prepared.

Following commissioning, the plant will produce up to 200,000 bricks per day. The production process will be fully automated. The plant will be equipped with modern drying and firing ovens, which will ensure high product quality and production efficiency.

According to the RKDF, the implementation of the project will meet a significant portion of the brick demand in the Issyk-Kul region, accelerate the implementation of government programs, including the affordable mortgage program, as well as create new jobs, and increase tax revenue for the budget.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was founded in 2014. Its mission is to foster economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, modernize and develop the Kyrgyz economy, and capitalize on opportunities arising from their participation in Eurasian economic integration.