Khamenei calls on government to stop pinning hopes on Europe

Tehran, Iran, August 29

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said if the JCPOA fails to serve Iran’s national interests, the Islamic Republic would “put it aside”, calling on the government to continue talks and trade with Europe and at the same time stop pinning its hopes on the EU.

“I see no problem with continuing talks and relations with Europe, but hope should be abandoned regarding matters such as economy and the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said on Wednesday in a meeting with Rouhani and his cabinet on the occasion of the Iranian Week of Government, Leader.ir website reported on August 29.

Europeans should be aware that their measures against Iran would bring the Islamic Republic’s proportionate response, the Supreme leader said.

Stressing that the Islamic Republic will never again hold talks with “insolent” and “rude” US officials, he warned that Iran would leave the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers if it fails to serve the country national interests.

On August 8, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington is willing to engage in new talks with Iran to seek a “new deal”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khamenei called on President Hassan Rouhani’s administration to work all around the clock to tackle the economic problems in the country following re-imposition of new sanctions against Tehran.

“With respect to the economy, we should be strong and economic officials should work hard day and night to solve the problems,” he said.

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

