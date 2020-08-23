Heavy rains flood Batumi streets
Heavy rains have flooded several streets in Batumi, including Khimshiashvili, Lermontovi, Shavsheti, Griboedovi and Chavchavadze streets, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
All the services of the City Hall are operating under the emergency regime. “Batumi Water” special equipment and drainage network groups are mobilized, noted Batumi City Hall.
It has been raining heavily in Batumi for two days.
