Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs comments on arrest of ex-president Saakashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is charged with several criminal offenses, was planned in advance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia says, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Georgian law enforcers, the State Security Service, and the General Prosecutor’s Office carried out a joint operation to detain ex-president Saakashvili.

The operation has been carried out secretly to avoid the public’s attention and the possible provocations, the Ministry representative Mamuka Tchelidze said.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for cooperation in Saakashvili’s arrest.

Investigation into Saakashvili’s illegal crossing of the Georgian border is currently underway.

