Israeli army launches operation to liberate territories near border with Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Israel's 35th "Tsanhanim" Airborne Brigade is clearing residential areas, including the city of Sderot, near the border with the Gaza Strip, from Hamas militants, Trend reports.

The Israeli army has declared that the brigade commander, Colonel Ami Biton, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Gidi Eliastam, and the commander of the 890th "Efe" parachute battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Dor Menshauf, are directly involved in the operation.

The army also added that soldiers of the 98th "A-Esh" reserve airborne division are involved in the liberation of the border areas.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".