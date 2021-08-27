Turkey condemns Daesh terrorist attack in Kabul

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack in strongest terms," a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Thursday in the wake of twin bombings in Kabul, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives after today’s attack in Kabul," Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu also said in a tweet later on.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack. Express my condolences to the families of those killed & my wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded."

At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured earlier on the same day in twin bombings near the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon confirmed two separate blasts occurred near the Kabul airport, with one explosion taking place at Abbey Gate and another targeting the nearby Baron Hotel.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Later, sources told Reuters that at least four U.S. military personnel were killed in the blasts.

Kirby separately said in a statement that "a number" of U.S. service members died in the attack but gave no specifics. Others were wounded and "a number of Afghans" also were victims, he said in a statement.