The foreign ministers of the G7 states are going to discuss the situation in Afghanistan next week

The foreign ministers of the G7 states are going to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting next week, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday. He was speaking at the Japanese TV channel NHK, Trend reports citing TASS.

"To discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the G7 will hold talks next week at the level of foreign ministers. Representatives from Russia, China and other [countries] will also have to attend it," he said. According to Motegi, such consultations may take place as early as September 8th.