29 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow — crisis center

Twenty-nine coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow stands at 233.

"Twenty-nine coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia has died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 31 to 94. The 31-year-old patient was diagnosed with double subtotal pneumonia with hemorrhagic complication. Most of the patients suffered from concurrent diseases," it said, adding that among the concurrent diseases were hypertonia, chronic pyelonephritis, Pickwickian syndrome, chronic bronchitis. Four of the patients suffered from diabetes.

"The crisis center once again stresses that it is necessary to observe the self-isolation regime, especially for elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases. All city dwellers, regardless of their age, must stay at home. These measures are meant to reduce the number of travels about the city," the center said.

The system of digital passes to travel about Moscow and the Moscow region was imposed on April 15. The pass is a special code consisting of letters and digits. Such passes are issued free of charge. Applications are received either online, or over the phone, or via an SMS.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.