Armenia's actions are embodiment of pre-planned political hypocrisy - Azerbaijan's rep at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Armenia's actions are nothing but a pre-planned political hypocrisy, and its appeal to the Security Council is part of a months-long campaign to manipulate and mislead the international community, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Trend reports.

"If Armenia had been sincere in its desire to help, it would have done that immediately. Recently, a few days ago, this really became possible practically thanks to the active participation of international actors, including some members of the Security Council. This did not happen only because of the refusal Armenia," he said.

