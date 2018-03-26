Ilham Aliyev: Fertilizer plant to start operating in Sumgayit in 2018 (UPDATE)

26 March 2018 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 16:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

A plant on production of fertilizers will start operating in Sumgayit city in 2018, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.

President Aliyev stressed the improvement of fertilizer supply in Azerbaijan.

“It can be noted that the Azerbaijani state undertook this field as well – fertilizers are provided with 70-percent benefits. Despite the success achieved in this field, we must work even harder. The quality of fertilizers should be even better, and much attention is also attached to this area,” the president said.

“We will provide ourselves with fertilizers. The production of irrigation equipment has already been established in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the use of this equipment, we can increase the productivity,” the head of state noted.

“A light industry park was established in Mingachevir. I spoke about it at previous conferences. All necessary instructions were given. Two new enterprises of the Light Industry Park started operating in Mingachevir in February 2018. More than 700 people work at these enterprises, and 20,000 tons of yarn will be produced. This is almost half of the yarn produced in the previous period. If cotton-growing did not develop rapidly in Azerbaijan, then there would be no need for these enterprises either, because these plants can work successfully only on the basis of local raw materials,” President Aliyev emphasized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev: 2018 to become year of development for Azerbaijan
Politics 26 March 20:08
Ilham Aliyev: Fertilizer plant to start operating in Sumgayit in 2018
Economy news 26 March 16:15
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan – a leader in terms of development pace of cotton-growing
Politics 26 March 15:48
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan reached serious success in addressing food security
Economy news 26 March 15:38
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan was practically collapsing due to incompetent, treacherous activity of PFA-Musavat tandem
Politics 26 March 14:41
President Aliyev: Agriculture can’t develop without serious state support
Politics 26 March 14:06
President Aliyev chairs cotton-growing conference in Barda (PHOTO)
Politics 26 March 08:46
Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Vladimir Putin
Politics 26 March 08:32
President Ilham Aliyev opens newly-reconstructed Yeni Dashkand-Umudalilar highway in Barda
Politics 25 March 20:54
President Ilham Aliyev viewed newly-reconstructed Barda Mausoleum, Torpaggala Complex
Politics 25 March 20:00
President Ilham Aliyev viewed Barda farmer Musa Guliyev`s cotton plantation
Politics 25 March 19:55
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda region
Politics 25 March 19:30
President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for construction of Olympic Sports Complex in Beylagan
Politics 25 March 15:46
Azerbaijani writer: President Ilham Aliyev confidently leads people to new accomplishments
Politics 23 March 15:28
Hijran Huseynova: President Ilham Aliyev’s socio-economic policy positively affects lives of families
Politics 23 March 10:29
Azerbaijani TV channel director: President Ilham Aliyev to continue activities in next 7 years thanks to people’s support
Politics 23 March 10:02
Tomislav Nikolic: Azerbaijani people to support Ilham Aliyev in presidential elections
Politics 23 March 00:19
President Aliyev congratulates Pakistan's Mamnoon Hussain
Politics 22 March 18:27