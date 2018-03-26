Ilham Aliyev: Fertilizer plant to start operating in Sumgayit in 2018 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:15)

A plant on production of fertilizers will start operating in Sumgayit city in 2018, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.

President Aliyev stressed the improvement of fertilizer supply in Azerbaijan.

“It can be noted that the Azerbaijani state undertook this field as well – fertilizers are provided with 70-percent benefits. Despite the success achieved in this field, we must work even harder. The quality of fertilizers should be even better, and much attention is also attached to this area,” the president said.

“We will provide ourselves with fertilizers. The production of irrigation equipment has already been established in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the use of this equipment, we can increase the productivity,” the head of state noted.

“A light industry park was established in Mingachevir. I spoke about it at previous conferences. All necessary instructions were given. Two new enterprises of the Light Industry Park started operating in Mingachevir in February 2018. More than 700 people work at these enterprises, and 20,000 tons of yarn will be produced. This is almost half of the yarn produced in the previous period. If cotton-growing did not develop rapidly in Azerbaijan, then there would be no need for these enterprises either, because these plants can work successfully only on the basis of local raw materials,” President Aliyev emphasized.

