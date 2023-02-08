Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association, WEIA ink memorandum (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association and Center for International Development of Women's and Social Entrepreneurship WEIA have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Association, Sakina Babayeva, and CEO of the WEIA, Viktoriya Nalbandova, during the opening of the international women's forum on social entrepreneurship.

Nalbandova noted at the signing ceremony that one of the objectives of the memorandum is to export the products of Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs.

"We have extended the memorandum in order to continue joint cooperation on the development of women's social entrepreneurship and to focus on social entrepreneurship in order to implement in Azerbaijan the best practices that are currently present in Russia," she said.

"As an international expert in the field of social entrepreneurship, I am ready to provide assistance, including consultations, to Azerbaijani women social entrepreneurs. One of the goals of this cooperation is to attract the attention of businesses to support this direction," she added.

Nalbandova stressed that this forum is a vivid example of relations between countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan" and German "MediaOst Events und Kommunikation GmbH" on February 8.

According to the memorandum, "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan" and "Mediaost Events und Kommunikation GmbH" will work together to establish civil society cooperation relations that will include Azerbaijan and Germany with the objective to further enhance bilateral relations and activate communications.