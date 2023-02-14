Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects of co-op within Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects of further within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), so-called Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The matter was discussed between the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Abdulsamat Muminov at a recent meeting.

During the talks, the sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of Railways; new proposals for cooperation within the Casca + multimodal transport route.

At the meeting, Rustamov provided the Uzbek side with detailed information about the implementation of local and international projects.

Throughout negotiations, the parties also touched upon issues of cargo transportation on the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia route.

Earlier in December 2022, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan considered expanding transport and investment cooperation. The issue was discussed, between Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khojayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Director General of Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, as well as officials of the state institutions and leaders of private companies from Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed the broadening of cooperation between the dry ports operating in Uzbekistan and the Port of Baku, as well as emphasized the prospects of opening Uzbek warehouses and container terminals on the basis of the Baku International Commercial Sea Port.

as well as organizing a meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport to discuss issues of mutual cargo transportation.