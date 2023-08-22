Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan talk joint development of hydrocarbon resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the implementation of joint projects, including the development of hydrocarbon resources, digitalization, and the organization of a mutual exchange of experience, Trend reports.

According to SOCAR, the discussions took place during the meeting of the President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, with the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, based on friendly relations, is successfully developing in all directions.

The high-level mutual visits play a special role in expanding ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, the parties signed an agreement on the participation of Uzbekneftegaz in oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan, as well as a cooperation agreement between SOCAR, the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, and Uzbekneftegaz on SOCAR's participation in oil and gas projects in Uzbekistan.